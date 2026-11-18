Seven years after the serious pile-up near Damyanitsa, 17 electronic information signs along the Struma Motorway do not show in real time whether there is fog, reduced visibility or another weather-related hazard on the route. The question of their effectiveness has once again come to the fore following another serious crash on the Trakia Motorway.

Up to 20% of serious road accidents occur in bad weather and when road-surface conditions have deteriorated, according to data from the Ministry of Interior. Reduced visibility is the cause of around 4% of crashes, but these are precisely the incidents in which the risk of a fatal outcome and pile-ups is highest.

The crash near Damyanitsa remains a recurring risk

On February 5, 2019, dense fog caused a pile-up on the Struma Motorway near the village of Damyanitsa. Twenty-eight vehicles were involved in the collision, one person died and 14 were injured.

The danger in the area has not become a thing of the past. At the end of January 2025, eight incidents involving more than ten vehicles occurred there because of fog. There were no fatalities, but the series of collisions once again showed how quickly traffic conditions can deteriorate when visibility suddenly drops.

Valentina Kalinova’s son was involved in one of the incidents. According to her, he managed to stop and switch on his hazard lights, but as he crossed the guardrail, another car crashed into his vehicle.

The signs do not warn drivers about the conditions ahead

“He managed to stop and put on his hazard lights. The moment he crossed the guardrail, they crashed into him and destroyed him completely. We have not learned how to protect ourselves,” Valentina Kalinova said.

Drivers interviewed by BNT pointed out that in fog, speed should be adjusted to visibility rather than to the maximum permitted 140 km/h. In their view, travelling through the section requires particular attention and a lower speed.

Road expert Ivan Katsarov believes that the Road Infrastructure Agency’s system has greater technical capabilities, but is not being used to its full potential because software licences have not been paid for. He clarified that the available cameras serve a different purpose and, by themselves, cannot provide the necessary information about fog.

“It is possible to build an automated system. There are specialised sensors for monitoring atmospheric pressure, the formation of fog or the possibility of fog developing, humidity and the risk of black ice,” Katsarov said.

According to specialists, high-speed roads should have signs providing up-to-date information about traffic and weather conditions. In critical conditions, an early warning can give drivers the most important thing — time to reduce their speed and react before entering the dangerous section.

Sources: bntnews.bg