Russia has been carrying out hybrid attacks against Bulgaria since the time when the country was expecting to become a member of the European Union. This was stated by Meglena Kuneva, a former chief negotiator with the EU and Bulgaria’s first European commissioner, speaking to journalists at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Kuneva took part in a ceremony marking 20 years since Bulgaria and Romania joined the EU. The event was organized by Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovachev of GERB and the European People’s Party.

The dispute over the Kozloduy NPP units

Her comment came in response to a question about whether she would again agree to the closure of units at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant if she had to sign the accession agreement today.

Kuneva recalled that a 1998 memorandum stipulated that the first two units were to be decommissioned in 2004, while the other two were to be shut down before Bulgaria joined the EU. Ivan Kostov’s government had insisted that the closure of the last two units should take place in 2009 and 2011.

She also quoted the late Deputy Prime Minister and first negotiator with the EU, Aleksandar Bozhkov, according to whom a safety inspection of the units had been carried out, but they had once again been deemed unsafe.

“Do you really think that hybrid attacks and disinformation are something new?” Kuneva said.

Compensation and Russia’s interest

Kuneva said she would not sacrifice Bulgaria’s European future for the sake of postponing the closure. She recalled that in 2005, referendums in two EU countries had rejected the European Constitution, changing the political atmosphere in the Union.

According to her, the compensation fund for the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant contains billions, but the exact amount must be verified and weighed against the potential benefits of continuing to operate the units.

Kuneva said that Russia had an “enormous interest” in the units continuing to operate, as this would support the argument that Russia’s nuclear industry was safe.

In her view, Bulgaria is important because of its position on the Black Sea and its role as an example for the other Balkan countries. Kuneva therefore urged that the possibility of long-term hybrid influence and disinformation not be underestimated.

Sources: novini.bg