Kristallnacht remains one of the darkest warnings in European history of how far hatred, antisemitic propaganda and society’s inaction can lead. Eighty-eight years after the pogroms against Jews in Germany and Austria, antisemitism is once again on the rise in various parts of the world. The events following October 7, 2023, have raised new questions about the security of Jewish communities and the line between political criticism of Israel and hatred of Jews. Speaking to FAKTI, Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yossi Levi Sfari, discusses these issues.



- Mr. Ambassador, at the beginning of November, we marked the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht – one of the darkest moments in the history of European Jewry. On the night of 9–10 November 1938, Nazi pogroms swept across Germany and Austria, destroying synagogues, looting Jewish shops and homes, killing people and leading to the arrest of thousands of Jews. What does this date mean for Israel and the Jewish people today?

- Kristallnacht was a turning point in the persecution of European Jewry and a stark reminder of what happens when hatred is normalized and discrimination tolerated. On the night of 9–10 November 1938, the Nazi regime escalated its persecution into organized violence: Jews were murdered, synagogues burned, homes and businesses destroyed, and tens of thousands arrested.

For Israel, Kristallnacht is a reminder of why the Jewish people needed a sovereign state - a place where they could defend themselves and never again be left helpless in the face of persecution. It also reminds us that protecting Jewish communities everywhere remains a shared responsibility.



- What are the most important lessons to be learned from Kristallnacht? Why must these events be continuously remembered, and what does history teach us about the dangers of underestimating the language of hatred, discrimination and antisemitism before they escalate into violence?

- The most important lesson of Kristallnacht is that hatred does not emerge overnight. It begins with words, prejudice, dehumanization and the normalization of discrimination, while society chooses to look away. The events of November 1938 were preceded by years of antisemitic propaganda and the gradual erosion of Jewish rights. This lesson remains painfully relevant. Since 7 October 2023, we have witnessed a disturbing resurgence of antisemitism across Europe, the United States and elsewhere, with Jewish communities facing threats, intimidation and physical attacks.

Holding Jews collectively responsible for Israel's actions, glorifying terrorism or justifying violence against Jewish communities is antisemitism, not political criticism. Remembrance must translate into action: governments, parliaments, law enforcement agencies and educational institutions have a responsibility to confront antisemitism, protect Jewish communities and challenge Holocaust distortion.



- We are witnessing new manifestations of antisemitism in different parts of the world, including Europe, particularly since the outbreak of the war in Gaza. Is enough being done to prevent such incidents? Where is the line between criticism of the Israeli government's policies and antisemitism?

- Governments, European institutions and civil society organizations are making important efforts, but we cannot honestly say that enough is being done. Since 7 October 2023, Jewish communities across Europe have faced a worrying increase in antisemitic incidents, intimidation and attacks. A Jewish student in New York, Paris or Berlin is not responsible for the decisions of the Israeli government, and a synagogue is not a legitimate target because someone disagrees with Israel's policies.

Criticism of Israel, like criticism of any democracy, is legitimate. Israelis themselves are often the harshest critics of their government. But criticism crosses the line into antisemitism when it targets Jews as a people, holds them collectively responsible for Israel, employs antisemitic stereotypes, justifies violence against Jews or denies the Jewish people the right to national self-determination. The IHRA working definition provides a useful framework. In Bulgaria, antisemitism exists, but has not become a mass public phenomenon. That is precisely why prevention, education and a clear public response are essential.



- Let us turn to the current situation in the Middle East. What are the tangible results of the military operations against Iran? To what extent have Iran's nuclear programme, missile capabilities and military infrastructure been weakened? Does Iran still have the technical capacity to produce a nuclear weapon?

- The military operations conducted by Israel and the United States in 2025 and 2026 have inflicted significant damage on Iran's military infrastructure, including missile production facilities, launch sites, air defense systems, command centres and elements of the Revolutionary Guards' operational capabilities. They have significantly reduced Iran's ability to develop and deploy weapons that threaten Israel and regional stability.

Iran's nuclear infrastructure has also suffered substantial damage. However, destroying facilities is not the same as eliminating the scientific knowledge and technical expertise behind the programme. The IAEA has been unable to verify the status and location of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and several nuclear facilities, creating serious proliferation concerns. Iran's missile capabilities have been degraded, but its capacity to rebuild should not be underestimated. Our objective remains to ensure that Iran can never acquire nuclear weapons or restore the capabilities needed to threaten Israel, its allies and its neighbours.



- How does Israel assess Iran's role in the region following the military operations? Does Tehran retain the ability to operate through Hezbollah, the Houthis and other armed groups? Could the conflict with Iran once again spill over into Lebanon, Syria, Iraq or the Red Sea?

- Iran's network of regional proxies has suffered significant setbacks, but it has not disappeared. Hezbollah has lost senior leadership, military infrastructure and operational capabilities, yet it retains weapons and the potential to rebuild. The same applies, in different ways, to the Houthis and other Iran-backed groups. They remain instruments of Tehran's strategy to threaten Israel and destabilize the region.

The risk of renewed escalation in Lebanon, Iraq or the Red Sea remains real. Israel does not seek confrontation with the countries of the region. We want a Middle East where states can develop, trade and cooperate without the constant threat of Iran's fundamentalist regime and its militias. Lasting stability requires disarming these terrorist organizations and restoring full sovereignty to the countries in which they operate.



- How do you assess the position of the United States and President Donald Trump towards Iran? Do Israel and Washington share the same vision of how the conflict should end, or could the United States reach an agreement that Israel considers insufficient?

- The United States recognizes the danger posed by the Iranian regime and the need to address it through military pressure, economic sanctions and diplomatic efforts. President Trump has been unequivocal about the ultimate objective: ensuring that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons. Israel and the United States share this fundamental strategic goal, supported by close coordination, trust and a longstanding American commitment to Israel's security.

Any agreement must address the legitimate security concerns of the United States, Israel, their allies and the international community. A fanatical, radical and dangerous regime such as Iran's must never be allowed to acquire the means to intimidate and threaten the entire Western world.



- The Strait of Hormuz is of strategic importance to global trade and energy supplies. What would the consequences be for Europe and Bulgaria if tensions there persist or shipping is restricted? Is there a risk of another major economic crisis as a result of the conflict?

- The Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait are two of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. The former is essential for global oil and gas supplies, while the latter connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is a vital route for trade between Asia and Europe. This war has exposed Iran's ability to threaten and potentially disrupt these strategic arteries, with consequences that could extend far beyond the Middle East and affect the global economy.

Imagine what the consequences would be if Iran enjoyed nuclear immunity, placing it beyond the reach of any country capable of challenging its nuclear threats. It would effectively gain control over critical maritime trade routes and an unprecedented ability to hold the global economy hostage.



- On 27 October, Israel held parliamentary elections, and the results showed that the bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu had failed to secure a parliamentary majority. What does this outcome mean for the future of Israel's foreign and defence policies? Could political changes in the country lead to a shift in its approach towards Iran and its relations with the United States?

- The election results reflect the complexity of Israeli society and the strength of its democracy. Turnout reached a historic 77.9%, demonstrating the strong engagement of Israeli citizens in determining their country's future. The political system will now need to translate the results into a functioning government.

The composition of the next government may influence domestic priorities, but Israel's fundamental security interests remain unchanged. The Iranian nuclear threat, ballistic missiles and Iran-backed armed organizations remain national security challenges, with broad political consensus on the need to confront them. Nor do I foresee fundamental changes in our strategic relationship with the United States, which transcends individual governments. Our 78-year-old democracy has weathered extraordinary challenges.



- What role can Bulgaria and the European Union play in the current situation? What does Israel expect from its European partners – support for measures against Iran, diplomatic mediation, or a more active stance on regional security? And what concrete steps can Bulgaria take in this complex situation?

- Iran's threat extends far beyond the Middle East. It has supplied drones and weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine, has been accused by France of cyber-terrorism and sabotage, deploys networks of bots to spread hatred against Israel and the Jewish people, maintains dormant terrorist cells across Europe and boasts of developing missiles capable of reaching the entire continent. This is a tangible and evolving threat that demands a firm European response.

The EU has important instruments at its disposal, including sanctions, diplomatic engagement, intelligence cooperation and maritime security measures. Bulgaria can contribute through its membership in the EU and NATO, by supporting coordinated European positions, enforcing sanctions and strengthening cooperation against terrorism and the financing of armed organizations. Bulgaria can also deepen its excellent bilateral partnership with Israel, particularly in cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and counterterrorism, alongside our cooperation in innovation, technology, energy and education.