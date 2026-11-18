The State Agency for National Security and the National Revenue Agency are conducting a joint operation in six cities across the country linked to payday loan companies. bTV reports this, citing its own sources.

Companies operating in the payday lending sector are being inspected. The cities where the operation is under way include Sofia and Sliven.

So far, no official information has been released about the specific companies subject to the inspections or any violations that may have been identified. No information has been reported about any people being detained or charges being brought.

It has also not been specified exactly what the inspection concerns. More information about the operation is expected to be announced at a later stage.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg