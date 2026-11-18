The Office of Foreign Assets Control at the US Department of the Treasury has authorized the sale of the Serbian oil company NIS’s business in Bulgaria and Romania. The decision concerns the Gazprom filling stations in Bulgaria, but does not lift the US sanctions against NIS.

The Bulgarian company NIS Petrol EOOD, headquartered in Sofia, will be acquired by Uni Energy OOD. The share purchase agreement was signed on June 20, 2025. In Romania, NIS Petrol SRL, headquartered in Bucharest, will be transferred to the local company Argenta SRL under an agreement dated April 21, 2026.

The authorization was reported by BTA, citing the Serbian publication Insajder, which had seen the document issued by the US authorities.

Proceeds will remain blocked

The special license allows US citizens, financial institutions and consulting companies to carry out the actions necessary to complete the two deals. However, the proceeds from the sales must immediately be deposited into a blocked account at a financial institution in the United States.

The account will be held in NIS’s name and the money will accrue interest, but the Serbian company will not be able to freely dispose of it. The funds may not be transferred to persons subject to US sanctions or to accounts in Russia without new special authorization.

The document explicitly states that the license constitutes a limited exception solely for the specific transactions. It does not mean that the sanctions against NIS have been lifted and does not authorize the disposal of other blocked assets.

License valid until May 2027

NIS submitted its application for the special license on February 11, 2026, after which it sent additional documents and correspondence. The latest update to the case file is dated November 9, 2026.

The authorization is valid until May 31, 2027, unless the deals are completed earlier. OFAC reserves the right to amend or revoke it at any time.

Economic questions surrounding the sale

The decision comes against the backdrop of an expected sale of the Russian majority stake in NIS. Economist Dr. Goran Radosavljević questions why the subsidiaries are being sold before the deal involving the parent company.

„To be honest, I do not see why NIS is selling parts of its business now if the entire Russian majority stake in NIS is going to be sold. The new owner could decide what to do with these companies,“ Radosavljević told Insajder.

According to the economist, the sale of the companies in Bulgaria and Romania will limit the regional network through which NIS’s refinery in Pančevo exports petroleum products. He also raises the question of whether the Serbian state, which is a minority shareholder in NIS, should give its explicit consent to the disposal of these assets.

Sources: bta.bg, insajder.net