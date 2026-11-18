Strikes in the Black Sea are likely to continue, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov told journalists at the National Assembly. According to him, Bulgaria has already deployed along the coast all the resources at its disposal for this task.

Stoyanov said he saw no significant change in the situation compared with a month ago. “I expect the strikes in the Black Sea to continue,” the minister said.

His statement came after two rescue operations within two days. On November 16, all 12 sailors aboard the cargo ship BETUL 8 were rescued in a joint operation by the Navy and Air Force. A day later, the 19 crew members of the gas carrier GAS HUSKY, which sank east of Byala, were also evacuated. Thus, the total number of rescued sailors stands at 31.

Origin of the Drones Under Investigation

Regarding the origin of the drones, Stoyanov said that pre-trial proceedings had been initiated. He stressed that the Ministry of Defense is not an investigative body and that the answers must be provided by the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

“Does it matter whose the drones are if they pose a threat to our national security?” the minister asked.

Photographs of the unmanned aerial vehicles involved in the latest incidents have been sent to Bulgaria’s allies and partners. So far, they have not provided any information about the origin of the drones.

Criticism of Opposition Leaders

The minister criticized jokes made by opposition leaders about the situation in the Black Sea, without naming anyone specifically.

“The jokes made by some opposition leaders in this situation, when human lives are being lost, are extremely inappropriate,” Dimitar Stoyanov said.

He congratulated the crews of the Navy and Air Force on their participation in the rescue operations.

Asked whether there were grounds for the president to convene the Consultative Council for National Security, Stoyanov replied that the decision falls within the head of state’s powers.

Sources: novini.bg