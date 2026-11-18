For the second time, the Administrative Court of Sofia City (ACSC) has rejected the appeal against Vasil Terziev’s election as mayor of the Sofia Municipality. In Decision No. 45017 of 17 November 2026 in administrative case No. 1427/2025, the court rejected the challenge to the election result from the runoff held in November 2023, filed by Vanya Grigorova and Ivan Takov.

“The case has been ongoing for three years, even though the law provides for expedited proceedings. At this rate, there is a real chance that we will get a final ruling by the end of the term. And if we don’t succeed – here is another good motivation for me to run for a second term. Still, I have to wait for the ruling,” Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev commented.

The proceedings were initiated following an appeal by Vanya Grigorova, in her capacity as a candidate for mayor of the Sofia Municipality, and Ivan Takov, in his capacity as chairman and representative of the local coalition “BSP for Bulgaria”. Decision No. 1094-MI of 6 November 2023 of the Municipal Election Commission – Sofia Municipality, which declared Vasil Terziev elected mayor of Sofia, was challenged.

Initially, the Administrative Court of Sofia City rejected the appeal, but following an appeal, the Supreme Administrative Court overturned the first-instance ruling and remanded the case for a new hearing by a different judicial panel. In its ruling issued on 17 November 2026, the ACSC rejected the challenge for the second time.

The court also ordered Vanya Grigorova and the local coalition “BSP for Bulgaria” to pay the legal costs in the total amount of more than €20,000 (BGN 41,032). The awarded sums are payable to the Municipal Election Commission – Sofia Municipality, Vasil Terziev and the local coalition that nominated his candidacy.

“I respect everyone’s right to challenge election results. That is part of democracy. But three years for expedited proceedings is serious cause for reflection on the way our institutions operate,” Terziev said.

The mayor stressed that the lengthy court proceedings had not affected the work of the municipal administration or the implementation of its governance priorities.

“Not for a single day have I waited for this ruling in order to do my job. Every day, I have worked conscientiously, with motivation and with a clear awareness of the responsibility that the people of Sofia have entrusted to me. And the results speak for themselves,” Vasil Terziev said, urging citizens to read the published report on the first three years of his term.