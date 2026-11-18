Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov proposed that Bulgaria and Poland organize new joint events for the tourism business and campaigns promoting the two countries. The initiatives were discussed in Warsaw at a meeting with Ireneusz Raś, Secretary of State responsible for “Tourism” at Poland’s Ministry of Sport and Tourism.

Dimitrov and Raś also discussed opportunities for more direct flights between Bulgaria and Poland. The routes considered for new services included Wrocław–Varna, Poznań–Plovdiv and Gdańsk–Plovdiv. The two also talked about increasing the number of flights on existing routes between Sofia and Polish cities.

“Our priority is to position Bulgaria as a competitive, year-round European destination. It is important to encourage contacts between airport operators, airlines and the tourism business, including through participation in bilateral and international forums,” Minister Dimitrov emphasized.

The two countries will exchange experience in the field of tourism legislation. Particular attention was paid to Poland’s experience in organizing and operating a guarantee fund for the protection of travelers.

Poland is a strategic market for Bulgarian tourism, while the Black Sea coast remains among the preferred destinations for Polish visitors. According to preliminary data, there was an 8–10% increase in the number of Polish tourists visiting Bulgaria in summer 2026.

SPAs and balneotherapy, cultural heritage, wine routes and winter sports can complement the programs of Polish tour operators outside the summer season. Media and business visits were also discussed in Warsaw, as was the inclusion of Bulgarian sites in the “John Paul II” cultural route.

Minister Dimitrov proposed that Sofia host the fifth Bulgarian-Polish meeting of tourism experts in spring 2027. The focus will be on air connectivity, staff training and the application of artificial intelligence in tourism services, marketing and destination management. Bulgaria is also interested in Poland’s experience in collecting and using statistical data for the sector.

Polish universities may also take part in the expert meeting. The Association of Higher Education Institutions Providing Training for Tourism Professionals, established in Varna, was presented as a basis for partnership. In 2026, two students from Maria Curie-Skłodowska University in Lublin completed an internship at a hotel in Sunny Beach.

“We want to build on cooperation between universities and business through more internships, exchanges of students and lecturers, and joint training programs,” Dimitrov said.

Ireneusz Raś was also invited to take part in the global forum on cultural tourism of the World Tourism Organization of the United Nations (UN Tourism) and UNESCO, which will be held in early June 2027 in Sofia and Kazanlak. The forum will showcase Thracian heritage and the living traditions of rose harvesting in the Rose Valley.