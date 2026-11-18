The Commission for Protection of Competition approved the acquisition of Shelly Group AD and its subsidiaries by Schneider Electric Industries SAS, the French global leader in energy technologies. Based on its assessment, the CPC found that the deal would not result in a significant impediment to effective competition in the market for smart home automation products in Bulgaria, including through the creation or strengthening of a dominant position.

With its decision, the Commission confirms its consistent approach to ensuring a predictable investment environment in the country while complying with competition rules. The regulator applies the law equally to both Bulgarian market participants and multinational companies.

The deal aims to accelerate innovation, expand the use of smart home and energy management products, and support entry into new geographical markets.

Schneider Electric offers energy management, automation and smart home solutions, with the group in Bulgaria primarily targeting industrial, commercial and infrastructure customers. Shelly Group develops, manufactures and offers smart home automation devices under the Shelly brand.

The activities of the two groups overlap in the market under review, while the acquiring group’s presence is limited and the acquisition will result in an insignificant increase in their combined market share, which will remain below 15% and will not change the structure of the market.

At the same time, consumers have a wide choice of products and the opportunity to combine devices from different manufacturers without being tied to a single supplier.

The CPC considers that the deal combines the mutually complementary technological and commercial advantages of the two groups. The Commission takes into account the market’s dynamic technological development, the presence of numerous other suppliers, and the absence of significant barriers to the entry of new participants and the expansion of their activities. All of this creates conditions for maintaining effective competition after the acquisition.