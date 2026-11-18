German companies are showing interest in new investments in Bulgaria, with some already expanding their existing production facilities, while others are planning to implement large-scale investment projects in 2027 and 2028. This became clear during meetings between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Aleksandar Pulev and representatives of leading German companies in Berlin.

The meetings took place as part of the Deputy Prime Minister’s working visit to Germany and were organized by the Eastern Committee on German Business and the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Representatives of more than 30 companies from the manufacturing industry, renewable energy sources and energy storage systems, the defense industry, retail and the financial sector, transport and other sectors took part in the discussions, which were held at the headquarters of the Eastern Committee on German Business.

The discussions focused on opportunities to expand the investment presence of German companies in Bulgaria, develop existing production facilities and implement new projects. Emphasis was placed on partnerships in high-value-added sectors, technology transfer and the conditions for long-term business development in the country.

“We view Germany as our number one strategic partner not only in words but also in deeds,” Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Pulev told representatives of German business.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s first official visit after taking office was precisely to Germany, which is a clear sign of the strategic importance of bilateral relations.

According to him, Germany is Bulgaria’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade having recorded growth in the first half of 2026.

“German companies are among the largest investors in Bulgaria, while the interest in new projects confirms the strategic importance of the bilateral economic partnership,” he said emphatically.

Pulev stressed that developing economic relations with Germany is among the main priorities of the Bulgarian government, with active political dialogue already backed by concrete measures to improve the business environment.

“German business has an extremely important role and is a powerful catalyst for Bulgaria’s economic transformation, including through technology transfer,” he noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister presented the reforms undertaken by the government to encourage investment, reduce the administrative burden and speed up procedures for implementing strategic projects.

The minister also presented the Central Coordination Unit established within the Council of Ministers, through which the state will ensure faster coordination among institutions in the implementation of major investment projects.

“In other words, we will fight bureaucracy on behalf of business. We will consolidate the opinions and feedback from the various ministries and remove administrative obstacles so that you can continue creating value and focus on your core business activities,” the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

He also pointed out that Bulgaria offers political stability, a predictable business environment and consistent state policy to encourage investment. The country has highly qualified and talented specialists, competitive advantages and specific incentive measures to support investors.

The topics discussed also included opportunities for German companies to participate in the development of industrial infrastructure, energy, transport and connectivity through the new legislative framework for public-private partnerships, which the ministry has prepared and will submit for approval to the Council of Ministers on December 8, followed by submission to the National Assembly.

“In each of these areas, we want to mobilize private capital and invite German business to participate in the next stage of the modernization of our country and economy,” Aleksandar Pulev said.

In conclusion, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the Bulgarian government’s commitment to active and ongoing dialogue with German investors and to creating a predictable environment for the implementation of new industrial projects in Bulgaria.