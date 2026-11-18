Another 200 cameras have been added to the monitoring of critical sections and road conditions across the country. The devices are part of the modernization of the traffic management systems of the Road Infrastructure Agency, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced.

The measure was discussed at a coordination meeting convened by Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev. Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the State Agency “Road Traffic Safety”, the Road Infrastructure Agency and the Toll Administration took part in it.

Automatic alerts in dangerous conditions

“We must build intelligent transport systems and ensure their integration into a unified monitoring and management environment,” Georgi Peev said.

In just one week, additional staff have joined the Road Infrastructure Agency’s situation centre. Connectivity has also been provided for the exchange of additional data from video surveillance and road condition monitoring.

In cases of reduced visibility, icy conditions, snowfall or slippery road surfaces, duty teams now receive automatic notifications about potentially dangerous situations on the road network. The aim is for information about risky sections to reach the responsible teams more quickly.

New cooperation rules being prepared

Work is under way to update the Council of Ministers’ decree from 2019, which established the National Coordination Centre for Road Traffic Safety.

At the same time, experts from the Ministry of Interior, the Road Infrastructure Agency and the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” are developing specific instructions, protocols and procedures for employees at the coordination centre and for field teams.

“We must shorten the decision-making chain so that institutions can respond as quickly and in as coordinated a manner as possible,” Minister Peev said. According to him, progress on the joint work will be reported at the end of November.