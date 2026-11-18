The European digital wallet will allow citizens to use identification documents in electronic form and access administrative services via their phones. Its use will be voluntary, and the Council of Ministers has approved a bill for its introduction, Innovation and Digital Transformation Minister Ivan Vasilev said in an interview with BNT.

„In short, these are your identification documents in electronic form,“ Vasilev explained. According to him, the wallet will save time for people who want to communicate with the administration online. The legislation must be adopted by the end of 2026, and the wallet itself will be launched afterwards.

More than 130 gigabytes of data extracted from government systems

Vasilev also commented on the terminated cyber-espionage operation against the state administration. According to him, several international hacker groups had access to the systems of ministries, agencies and municipalities, extracting more than 130 gigabytes of information since 2021.

The accessible materials included documents exchanged within the Council of Ministers. At present, there is no information that the groups reached classified documents or the personal data of Bulgarian citizens. BNT reported that, according to the minister, access was cut off after the national cybersecurity systems were upgraded.

„For five years, the Bulgarian state has, unfortunately, been like an unlocked house,“ Vasilev said.

The minister has sent a report to the Prosecutor's Office and the Agency for State Financial Inspection. They are expected to establish why the systems remained vulnerable and whether the funds for their protection were spent lawfully. As an example, Vasilev cited purchased software that had not been installed. He stated that national security was not at risk.

„Sigma“ will show connections surrounding public procurement

The second version of the public platform „Sigma“ will be presented on November 19 after 11 a.m. It will use data from the Commercial Register and show connections between companies that have won public procurement contracts, their subcontractors and individuals who have held public office.

Citizens will be able to check when and in what way more than 500 such individuals have been connected to public procurement contracts. Vasilev stressed that the connection itself does not constitute evidence of a violation.