“For northern Sofia and the people of Kremikovtsi District, Chelopeško Shose is a key connection that has long required major repairs. We are starting with the first 1.7 km and preparing the renovation of the next 3.7 km, which we will begin next year, while the third section is being designed. Our goal is to ensure safer travel, better drainage and accessible sidewalks in the built-up areas. Sofia’s development means consistent investment in all districts,” said Mayor Vasil Terziev, who held the groundbreaking ceremony for the project and inspected the work arrangements. Deputy Mayor for Construction Emiliyan Georgiev, Kremikovtsi District Mayor Liliya Donkova, as well as representatives of Sofia Municipality’s Public Construction Directorate and construction supervision, also inspected the construction works.

Chelopeško Shose is one of the main roads in the area, connecting the neighborhoods of Chelopechene, Kremikovtsi, Seslavtsi and Botunets, as well as some of the settlements in the district. The road has not undergone major repairs since it was built, which was in the 1960s–1970s. Its rehabilitation will improve the condition and drainage of the road and ensure safer travel for residents.

A comprehensive renovation is beginning on 1.7 km of Chelopeško Shose Street – from the Sofia Ring Road overpass to the bridge over the Lesnovska River near Chelopechene neighborhood. At the same time, Kremikovtsi District is conducting a procedure to select a contractor for the renovation of the next approximately 3.7 km – from the bridge over the Lesnovska River to the turnoff for Botunets neighborhood.

The section from the Ring Road to the bridge over the Lesnovska River

The 1.7-km route from the Sofia Ring Road to the bridge over the Lesnovska River will undergo major repairs, and a new road pavement structure will be built. In terms of alignment, the road will retain the geometric outline of its current configuration. The width of the traffic lanes will be between 7.5 and 8 meters, as close as possible to the existing width, while the central median will be 4.5 meters wide, in accordance with the regulations and standards currently in force.

The project provides for the installation of new road restraint systems and the replacement of the existing concrete road barriers. Due to the lack of a sewerage system, drainage will be carried out on the surface through the longitudinal and transverse gradients of the pavement, with water discharged via the shoulders outside the carriageway toward the surrounding drainage facilities.

“The construction works will be carried out in four stages, with temporary traffic management introduced,” Deputy Mayor for Construction Emiliyan Georgiev said. The carriageway in the direction of Sofia will be closed for the repair works, while traffic will proceed in both directions on the eastern carriageway.

Renovation of the section from the Lesnovska River to the turnoff for Botunets neighborhood

For the next section, approximately 3.7 km long, the pavement across the full width of both carriageways will be rehabilitated. New asphalt layers will be laid and the road base will be restored where necessary.

The existing sidewalks in the built-up areas along the route will be renovated with concrete paving blocks. Lowered curbs, as well as tactile and guidance strips, are planned at pedestrian crossings to ensure an accessible environment for people with visual and mobility impairments.

Drainage will be improved by correcting the pavement gradients and cleaning and restoring the existing drainage ditches. Horizontal road markings will also be applied and road signs installed. Construction is expected to begin next year.

From Botevgradsko Shose Boulevard to the Ring Road

For the section from Botevgradsko Shose Boulevard to the Ring Road, Sofia Municipality has commissioned the preparation of a major repair project. The route is approximately 2 km long.

The renovation of the road will provide a homogeneous and durable pavement, reduce water accumulation and improve the conditions for the daily travel of residents and businesses in the area.

The investment in the repair of the first section amounts to €3.470 million including VAT. The contractor for the project is the Chelopeško Shose – Stage One consortium, while Sofinvest AD is responsible for construction supervision. The completion period is 120 calendar days, subject to favorable weather conditions.

Deputy Mayor for Construction Emiliyan Georgiev provided an update on work on other capital projects of the municipality. Construction work continues on Copenhagen Boulevard from Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard to Mladost 3 metro station, the reconstruction of the tram tracks on Maria Luiza Boulevard, the construction of the bridge on Koloman Street, as well as water and sewerage infrastructure in the northern districts of the capital.