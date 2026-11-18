The meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in China will not bring an end to the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said. According to her, the talks could strengthen China’s role, but Europe’s absence is a serious cause for concern.

“The existence of meetings seeking a diplomatic solution is something that should be supported. On the other hand, Europe’s absence from them is a serious cause for concern,” Petrova told journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the ministry’s budget was presented.

She stressed that there must be no peace agreement without Europe’s participation in shaping it. “I hope that Europe, or at the very least Ukraine, will be present in future discussions of this kind,” the foreign minister said.

Petrova: A moratorium on attacks in the Black Sea is needed

Petrova also commented on the increase in attacks in the Black Sea. According to her, all countries in the region are confronting this risk, and the most effective option is a diplomatic solution that would lead to a cessation of hostilities and a moratorium on attacks.

The investigation into the strikes on vessels in Bulgarian waters has still not produced conclusive evidence as to where the source of the attack came from. Bulgaria has expressed its readiness for allies to send an expert team to the site, while assessments of the case are continuing.

Bulgaria supports North Macedonia’s European path

“My information does not point conclusively in either direction. We clearly stated that this is the result of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, but exactly where the source of the strike came from is a matter for expert assessment, for which there is still no evidence.”

The foreign minister also said that Bulgaria supports North Macedonia’s progress along its European path. According to her, the country stands to benefit from this process, as it would contribute to a better life for Bulgarian citizens in North Macedonia.

Petrova pointed out that it would be a missed opportunity if North Macedonia failed to make use of the current momentum for European Union enlargement, which, in her view, can be seen in Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia and Ukraine.