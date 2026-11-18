The Labour, Demographic and Social Policy Committee of the National Assembly approved at first reading the draft laws on the state budget and the State Public Insurance (DОО) budget.

„The draft state budget provides for a reduction in the deficit in 2027 from 5.5% to 3.5% of gross domestic product, while at the same time, together with the State Public Insurance budget, funding for social protection is being increased by nearly €2 billion,“ Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova said. She presented to the Committee the draft State Public Insurance budget and the funds earmarked in the state budget for social policies. The budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy amounts to more than €2.357 billion, an increase of approximately €245 million, or 11.6%, compared with 2026.

Minister Efremova noted that, in a situation of excessive deficit, the easiest solution would be to freeze all social payments, limit support and shift the burden of fiscal restrictions onto the people, including those in the most vulnerable situations. „This budget will not take the easy path. This is an important political choice, because fiscal discipline must not mean social retreat. It must reflect responsible management of public finances and go hand in hand with protecting people,“ the minister said, highlighting key financial parameters aimed at social policies.

With regard to support for families with children, for the first time in years a significant increase has been planned for 9 of the 12 types of benefits available to them. An additional €72.5 million has been provided for this purpose. „Our policy is clear – investing in children is investing in Bulgaria’s future. Support for families cannot remain at levels that fail to reflect changes in prices and households’ actual needs,“ Minister Efremova said firmly.

Additional support for families with children is also being provided through the tax system, by increasing the tax allowance for them and introducing a new allowance for child development. „Parents who work for the minimum wage will pay virtually no tax,“ the social affairs minister noted. The State Public Insurance budget also provides for a higher benefit for raising a child up to the age of two, as well as for mothers returning to work earlier. „This is the right direction: supporting parents while also creating conditions for combining family life with professional fulfilment,“ Natalia Efremova said.

All benefits for people with permanent disabilities will also increase as the poverty line rises. The minimum wage is also being increased. „The greatest merit of the new mechanism for determining it does not lie in the specific amount for next year, but in the fact that it was agreed upon with the social partners. Encouraging social dialogue is the greatest achievement,“ Natalia Efremova noted.

Minister Efremova stressed that the draft State Public Insurance law proposes a package of measures that will lead to a significant increase in social insurance payments and improve social protection for all groups of insured people, including pensioners. Some benefits have not been updated in recent years. For the first time since 2023, the benefit for raising a child up to the age of two, as well as a benefit for a child up to the age of eight taken by the father, will be increased – from €398 to €450. The percentage of the benefit that mothers will receive when returning to work earlier will also increase, from 50% to 75%. „These two changes provide better financial conditions for families with children, regardless of whether parents raise them in a family environment or return to work,“ Minister Efremova commented.

The minimum daily unemployment benefit will also be increased – for the first time since April 2022 – as will the maximum benefit, which has not been increased since January 2024. The increase in the minimum and maximum insurable income, as well as in the minimum thresholds by economic activity, is linked to higher benefits and pensions for people.

After years of being frozen, the maximum pension will also be indexed for the first time, just like all the others – according to the so-called „Swiss rule,“ i.e. by between 7% and 8%.

„With inflation projected at 4%, our main goal is for people’s incomes, social payments and social insurance payments to outpace the rise in prices, so that we preserve people’s real purchasing power,“ Minister Efremova said.