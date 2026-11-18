Immediately launching the competitions and evaluations will be Judge Stefan Milev’s first priority if he is elected by the parliamentary quota as a member of the Prosecutors’ College of the Supreme Judicial Council. In an interview with “Trud news”, he says that the professional development of magistrates, overcoming prolonged secondments and the normal functioning of the judicial system depend on these procedures.

Among the problems that, in his view, can be addressed without waiting for legislative changes are competitions, disciplinary proceedings, checks for improper influence, secondments, and the election of a prosecutor general and chair of the Supreme Administrative Court.

Milev maintains that there should be more than one candidate for the future prosecutor general. In his words, the Prosecutors’ College can nominate several candidates, and the Minister of Justice can also make a proposal. According to him, genuine competition allows qualities and ideas to be compared and reduces the risk of a predetermined election.

Public Schedule for Delayed Procedures

The candidate proposes that an accurate picture of each delayed procedure be prepared first—what stage it is at, what is blocking it and what action is needed to complete it. After that, he says, a public schedule should be adopted against which progress can be measured.

“It should be clear from the very beginning who has to do what, and by what deadline,” says Stefan Milev.

He does not promise that all accumulated problems will be resolved within a month, but insists that responsibilities and deadlines must be visible. According to him, prolonged waiting hampers the professional development of magistrates and exhausts even motivated employees.

No Political Commitments

Milev says that he has made no commitments to political figures about how he would vote if elected. He points out that, even before his hearing, representatives of “We Continue the Change” publicly stated that they would not support him.

The candidate says he is ready to withdraw if his candidacy turns out to be an obstacle to achieving the necessary majority. In his view, the election of a functioning SJC is more important than the participation of any individual candidate.

“The independence of the SJC begins with the independence of its members,” Milev says. He stresses that the National Assembly’s right to elect half of the council’s elected members does not mean a right to exercise political control over their decisions.

In his words, every specific signal of influence must be examined by the competent authority, while the person concerned must have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the allegations and respond. According to Milev, a rumor cannot be sufficient grounds for a decision against a magistrate, but uncomfortable questions should not be ignored either.

Responding to Criticism of Judicial Rulings

In the interview, the judge rejects claims that he misled MPs regarding the consideration of requests to reopen criminal cases. He points out that, in the proceedings cited, the requests were submitted before the relevant deadline expired, while the only request received after it had expired was not considered.

Milev also defends the judicial panel in a case related to the refusal to investigate former acting prosecutor general Borislav Sarafov. According to him, the ruling concerned the admissibility of the complaint, since the repeat signal did not indicate any new circumstances.

Stefan Milev has nearly 21 years of professional experience as a prosecutor and judge. He has worked at the Sofia District and Sofia City Prosecutor’s Offices, served as deputy district prosecutor of Sofia and as acting president of the Sofia District Court. Since 2023, he has been a judge at the Sofia Court of Appeal.

He describes the future election of the SJC as dependent on the ability of MPs to achieve the necessary majority. According to Milev, the personnel deadlock must be overcome, and the council’s work should be assessed by the problems it resolves and the commitments it fulfills.