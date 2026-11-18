More than 17,000 nurses are needed in Bulgaria, and increasing the budget alone will not lead to better healthcare. This was stated by Democratic Bulgaria MP Dr. Aleksandar Simidchiev on Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the main problems are the shortage of staff, insufficient funding for prevention, and ineffective management of resources.

“The major problem lies in the organization and management of this resource”

Simidchiev is preparing 18 proposals for changes between the first and second readings of the 2027 budget of the National Health Insurance Fund. Some of them are aimed at increasing funding for primary outpatient care so that more patients can be treated outside hospitals.

The staffing shortage remains a long-term problem

Data from the National Statistical Institute show that, as of December 31, 2025, 28,357 nurses were working in medical and healthcare facilities. More than three-quarters of them are over the age of 45. There are 5,213 nurses over the age of 65, or 18.4%, while those under 35 number 3,327, or 11.7%.

The Ministry of Health reports that the number of nurses has almost halved over 35 years – from 53,810 in 1990 to 28,357 in 2025. For the 2026/2027 academic year, 771 places have been approved for training in the “Nursing” specialty.

Simidchiev is proposing programs to retain the nurses who are still working in the system, as well as measures to bring back those who have left.

Discrepancies in assessments of preventive care

According to the MP, funding for the Ministry of Health’s preventive and prophylactic programs is decreasing from €91 million to €86 million. The NHIF, however, says that the 2027 draft budget includes an additional €8 million for preventive activities carried out by general practitioners, specialists, and through medical tests.

The NHIF budget bill is worth €5.683 billion. The Budget Committee of the National Assembly approved it at first reading on November 17, and the next stage is the discussion of proposals between the first and second readings.

Simidchiev is also calling for changes to the decisions of the Territorial Expert Medical Committees. In his view, not only the medical diagnosis should be assessed, but also the impact of the illness on daily life and the ability to work. He called for funding for maternal and child healthcare, outpatient care, and prevention to be protected.