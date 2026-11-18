At a meeting held on Tuesday evening (17 November), the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) decided to file representative (class-action) lawsuits to protect consumers’ collective interests against four companies – a bank, a car rental company, a tour operator and a trader operating a complex with apartments intended for tourism purposes.

The subject of a representative action will be unfair clauses in the general terms and conditions of contracts offered by a bank for the provision of loans to students and doctoral candidates with state financial support. The bank has failed to comply with the Commission’s recommendations, which is why a class-action lawsuit will be filed in court seeking to have the unfair clauses declared null and void.

The Commission also identified a problem involving such clauses at a popular car rental company, whose services treat consumers unfairly. The CPC has received numerous complaints and recommendations have been issued for the removal of the unfair clauses, but the trader has failed to take them into account, prompting the Commission to file a representative action against the company.

A representative action is also being filed concerning package trips offered by a tour operator whose general terms and conditions state that it bears no liability for insignificant changes to an airline’s flight schedule made after a booking has been completed, without specifying which changes it considers insignificant. The same operator also treats consumers unfairly with regard to deadlines, the transfer of a contract to a third party, force majeure circumstances, procedures for replacing a hotel with another in the same category, penalties due and other matters that it is required to provide for under various laws, but which are not included in its general terms and conditions.

The Commission is filing its fourth lawsuit over the maintenance and management of common areas in complexes intended for tourism purposes. In relation to owners’ apartments, these complexes apply unfair clauses requiring consumers to accept rules which they had no opportunity to review before signing the contract. The trader is also given the opportunity to unilaterally create mandatory rules with an independent regulatory character within the condominium. Unfair clauses have also been identified concerning the restriction of consumers’ access to the building’s common areas in the event of late payment; requiring apartment owners to accept and comply with rules that contravene the Condominium Ownership Management Act; clauses transferring obligations from the trader to the owners, in breach of the law; clauses concerning the amounts of monthly and annual fees; clauses providing for additional payments to the trader that should not be due; a clause requiring owners to “promise” and undertake that, if they should transfer ownership to a third party in the future, that third party will sign the same contract with the trader, failing which an unreasonably high penalty will be payable; as well as a legally contradictory provision allowing the trader to transfer its receivables under the contract to a third party without notifying the consumer.

The filing of representative actions by the CPC is an important priority in the Commission’s work and does not require the affected consumers to participate in the court proceedings. The Commission is committed to collectively protecting their interests in cases involving the identification of unfair clauses in contracts that place consumers at a disadvantage and harm their economic interests.

Since the beginning of 2025, to date, over a period of nearly three years, the CPC has filed 32 representative actions, with results in favour of the Commission and, respectively, of consumers in 12 of them, while the remaining 21 cases are still at the court stage and a court decision is awaited.