The Podkrepa Confederation has declared its readiness to strike due to disagreement with the parameters of the draft 2027 budget. The president of the trade union, Dimitar Manolov, said that signatures were already being collected in a number of administrations to declare an effective strike.

“We are studying the mood. In a number of administrations, colleagues have started collecting signatures to declare an active strike,” Manolov said on the “Denят ON AIR” programme on Bulgaria ON AIR. According to him, the most serious tension is among employees in the state administration.

The trade union wants higher personnel expenses

According to Manolov, the draft budget does not provide sufficient funds either for the administration’s operating costs or for increasing incomes, including by an amount that would correspond to the rise in inflation.

The draft provides for a 5% increase in personnel expenses in the budget sector. The Podkrepa Confederation is calling for an increase of at least 14%, with the funds to be distributed according to the needs of the individual institutions and also used to reduce pay disparities.

The trade union does not support the draft state budget. Its objections include the insufficient increase in funding for personnel and operating costs, as well as the proposed changes related to workers’ rights and the social security contributions of civil servants.

The draft passed its first committee vote

The government approved the draft on 16 November. It sets a deficit of 3.5% of gross domestic product for 2027. According to the cabinet, the budget framework is part of a plan to gradually limit the deficit and stabilise public finances.

On 17 November, the draft was approved at first reading by the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee. During the meeting, Podkrepa Confederation representative Atanas Katsarchev said that if civil servants are to pay social security contributions as envisaged, the Civil Servants Act must be repealed.

Manolov criticises the role of the Finance Ministry

Dimitar Manolov said that Finance Minister Galab Donev was familiar with the trade union’s demands and that a preliminary meeting had already taken place. According to him, however, the Finance Ministry has been run by an inner circle for years and the minister does not have sufficient influence in the budget discussions.

This is an assessment by the president of the Podkrepa Confederation and has not been presented as the position of the Finance Ministry. The draft budget is yet to be discussed in the plenary hall of the National Assembly.