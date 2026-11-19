Sofia City Council will review a report that is intended to launch a procedure for a comprehensive analysis of the technical and financial condition of „Toplofikatsia – Sofia“. The aim is to assess the possibilities for restructuring the debt and for the long-term recovery of the municipal company.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said that the analysis should be prepared by a World Bank group. Its expected cost is up to €900,000.

The focus will be on debt and investment

„At long last, the report that will launch a procedure to assess the current condition of „Toplofikatsia“ is being put to a vote in the council chamber – its technical and financial condition, the legislative and regulatory framework, and also how the company’s debt could be restructured as part of this process,“ Vasil Terziev said.

According to the mayor, the analysis should show which is the most appropriate path for the recovery of „Toplofikatsia – Sofia“. It should also examine the necessary investments, as well as the possibilities for decarbonizing the district heating network.

Terziev pointed out that the aim is to build a network that provides Sofia residents with a higher-quality service and reduces dependence on recurring scheduled repairs and breakdowns.

Third attempt to review the report

„There must be a network that provides Sofia residents with a quality service, instead of making us worry every year and wonder how long we will be affected by the next scheduled repair or breakdown,“ the mayor commented.

Vasil Terziev said this was the third attempt to submit the report for consideration by the municipal councillors. He expects it to receive support because, in his view, the issue is no longer political but is of critical importance to the company’s future.

The mayor expressed hope that most of the problems with interrupted heat supply would be resolved by the end of the month. According to him, the current situation is the result of „many years of a lack of investment and a lack of responsible management“.

If the report is supported, the procedure for preparing the analysis should begin. It must cover the company’s technical and financial condition, its debt, the regulatory framework and the necessary future investments.

„Faster and bolder decisions must be made,“ Vasil Terziev said.

Sources: bnrnews.bg