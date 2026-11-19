COVID supplements to pensions have generated an additional deficit of €1 billion. Social Affairs Minister Natalia Efremova said this during a blitz session of the relevant parliamentary committee.

According to her, the audit report of the Bulgarian National Audit Office on the budgets of the State Public Insurance system and the Ministry of Social Affairs for the period from 2020 to mid-2026 shows that in recent years, legislative changes have been made for political purposes without taking their long-term effects into account.

Efremova pointed to the COVID supplements introduced for pensions after the end of the pandemic as an example of such a decision. She said that the problem was not the need for support itself, but the way in which it had been provided.

“The question is where this support is placed,” Natalia Efremova said.

According to the Social Affairs Minister, incorporating the assistance into the social insurance system violates the principle of correspondence between contributions and rights. She linked this decision to expenses that are currently €1 billion higher and are generating an additional deficit.

“I do not dispute in any way that people certainly needed support,” Efremova said, stressing that, in her view, the contentious issue was where this support belonged within public finances.

Sources: bnrnews.bg