A thunderstorm with heavy rain and strong winds left parts of four municipalities in Montana Region without electricity. The phenomenon began at around 20:00, and the outages affected parts of the municipalities of Montana, Lom, Yakimovo and Valchedram due to severed power lines, the Regional Administration said.

They specified that no populated areas were in distress. Electricity was expected to be restored by 23:30. Reports of hail were also received from the area of the village of Septemvriytsi, Valchedram Municipality.

At the hydrometeorological observatory in Montana, around 5 litres of rain per square metre were measured in 15 minutes – between 20:15 and 20:30. Amounts of 20 to 30 litres per square metre and wind gusts of up to 20-24 metres per second had been forecast for the area.

Strong gusts in Sofia as well

Strong wind gusts were observed in the southern districts of the capital. Sofia Municipality urged residents to remove unsecured items from balconies and terraces, while construction companies were asked to inspect and secure the fences and panels around construction sites.

“Avoid staying under trees and near unstable structures, do not park your cars under trees, and limit outdoor movement when it is not necessary,” Sofia Municipality urged.

Citizens were encouraged to report dangerous situations by calling 112. No reports of injured people in Sofia have been received.

Yellow warning remains in effect

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for strong winds for Sofia City, Sofia Region and Montana Region. During the day, the wind will shift to a south-southwesterly direction and strengthen in the afternoon. Gusts of up to 24 metres per second are expected in areas near the northern slopes of the mountains, as well as in parts of the Danubian Plain. The maximum temperature in Sofia is expected to reach around 21 degrees.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg, dnesplus.bg