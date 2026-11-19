The Council of Ministers adopted a bill on the European Digital Identity Act, establishing the national legal and institutional framework for introducing the European wallet in Bulgaria. The decision was taken on 18 November.

The wallet will allow citizens to securely request, receive, store and present data about their identity and electronic attestations in a digital environment. It is intended to be used to access government, public and private services, without the same documents having to be presented repeatedly to different institutions and providers.

What the digital wallet will change

According to Innovation and Digital Transformation Minister Ivan Vasilev, the new tool will reduce the administrative burden and facilitate access to electronic services, including for cross-border use within the European Union.

“For businesses, this will facilitate the electronic identification of customers, remote servicing and data exchange,” Ivan Vasilev said.

He said that by adopting the law, Bulgaria would create the necessary conditions to participate in the common European digital identity system. The wallet is designed as a convenient, secure and free tool for managing and verifying digital identity.

The European Commission states that member states must provide European Digital Identity Wallets by the end of 2026. They will be available for storing and presenting documents and attestations both online and when using certain services in person.

The next step is in Parliament

The bill adopted by the Council of Ministers is not yet law. It must be submitted to and reviewed by the National Assembly.

“The aim is for the Act to be adopted by the National Assembly by the end of the year so that we can fulfil our commitment to the European Commission,” Vasilev said.

The European framework does not provide for national digital identities to be replaced. The European wallet is intended to expand the capabilities of existing electronic identification systems, giving citizens the choice of whether to use it.

Sources: bntnews.bg