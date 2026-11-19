The National Representation of Student Councils proposes that electricity for residential needs in student dormitories be charged at household customer prices. The change should apply regardless of whose name the account is registered under.

The NRSC's position has been sent to the chairpersons of the parliamentary groups, the Education and Science Committee and the Energy Committee, as well as to the ministers of education and science and of energy.

Non-household accounts increase costs

The student representatives point out that in dormitories with non-household accounts, electricity is charged at rates for business consumers. This applies to electricity used for lighting, heating and everyday needs.

According to the NRSC, this arrangement increases students' expenses during the academic year. The organization insists that the rules cover both electricity used in rooms and consumption in the common areas of the buildings.

The issue is once again on the agenda following reports of problems with heating and hot water in some student dormitories in Sofia's Studentski district.

The issue has been raised before

The NRSC recalls that it has been working on the issue for years. In 2022, the organization presented its position to the ombudsman, who supported bringing dormitories under the conditions applicable to household customers.

In January 2024, the student representatives once again raised the issue with the responsible institutions. They are now proposing that the Energy Act set out clear rules for measuring consumption.

They want a temporary measure for this winter

The NRSC is also calling for a temporary measure to be discussed that would reduce students' bills as early as this winter. The organization says it is ready to take part in a working meeting with the institutions and assist in preparing the legislative amendments.

“The aim is to make students' expenses more predictable and keep accommodation in dormitories affordable,” the NRSC said.

At present, the proposal is a position of the student representatives. The published information does not indicate that a specific bill has been submitted or set a deadline for its consideration by Parliament.

Sources: dariknews.bg