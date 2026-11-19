Electricity supply has been restored in all 48 settlements that were left without power after the severe thunderstorm in northwestern and central northern Bulgaria. Twelve municipalities were affected, with the most outages recorded in the regions of Montana and Vratsa.

The storm was accompanied by hail and strong winds. Emergency crews worked overnight to repair the damage, BNT reported. The data on the initial outages was provided by ERM Zapad and the regional administrations.

Settlements in the regions of Montana, Vratsa, Pleven and Vidin were left without electricity. In the Montana region, outages were reported in the municipalities of Montana, Lom, Yakimovo, Valchedram and Brusartsi, while in the Vratsa region they affected Vratsa, Kozloduy, Borovan, Byala Slatina, Oryahovo and Hayredin.

Wind damage also reported in Sofia

In Sofia, strong winds brought down trees and branches. A yellow warning for strong winds was issued for nine regions across the country.

Sofia Municipality warned residents to remove all unsecured items from their balconies because of the risk of them falling.

Sources: bntnews.bg