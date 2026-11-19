Former U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin died suddenly on November 17, 2026. The news was announced by the American Foreign Service Association, of which he had been president.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Eric Rubin,” the organization said. It described his death as a great loss to the diplomatic community and expressed its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria

Rubin was a career diplomat and represented the United States in Bulgaria from 2016 to 2019. He was nominated for the post by President Barack Obama in 2015 and took office after Marcie Ries.

At the end of his term in June 2019, Eric Rubin received the Order of Stara Planina for his contribution to the development of relations between Bulgaria and the United States.

Career in the diplomatic service

Before his appointment in Sofia, Rubin was deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2008 to 2011. Between 2011 and 2015, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

The American Foreign Service Association said that his career had spanned more than three decades. The organization described him as a Russia and Eurasia specialist and an advocate for a professional and independent diplomatic service.