Seventh-graders from G. S. Rakovski Primary School in Varna took part in an educational program on the risks of drugs. The initiative was organized by the Varna Court of Appeal and presented students with the difference between myths and facts about the use of narcotic substances.

During the meeting, children spoke about risky situations in the area around the school and small shops. According to them, an acquaintance of theirs had been offered “candies” with unclear contents, while candies in transparent packaging had been left in a schoolyard. These accounts were presented as observations and claims made by the students, without identifying an established perpetrator.

Warning About Vapes

Dimitar Ginin from the Open Your Eyes association spoke to the students. He has overcome addiction and managed to rebuild his life. He describes vapes containing added narcotic substances as a new risk for children.

“More needs to be said about this,” Dimitar Ginin said.

He stressed that children should know how dangerous even a single attempt can be and how difficult it may be to stop afterward. In his view, talking about drugs is the responsibility of parents, teachers and society as a whole.

School and Police Monitor the Risk

Dimitar Dimitrov, principal of G. S. Rakovski Primary School, said that the consequences of drug use are regularly discussed with students. According to him, the police send teams to monitor people attempting to distribute substances among students.

Judge Svetoslava Koleva of the Varna Court of Appeal said that efforts to address the problem should not be limited to punishment. “I saw many lives that had been shattered—those of children, loved ones and parents,” she said.

The message to children is to seek help in a risky situation and to be able to speak openly with their families. The program participants stressed that a safe home environment is among the most important conditions for a child to seek support in time.

Sources: bntnews.bg