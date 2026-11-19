The Bulgarian state administration was targeted by cyberespionage for nearly five years, while a hacker group maintained access to institutions’ systems. According to initial information, the attackers collected around 130,000 gigabytes of data, BNT reported.

Compromised user profiles, employee accounts or vulnerabilities in the systems likely provided the initial access. The attackers then moved between different systems, also using legitimate administrative tools. This likely made the intrusion more difficult to detect.

Cybersecurity expert Yavor Kolev described the case as different from an attack aimed at disabling systems or demanding a ransom.

It Is Unclear What Data Was Accessible

“The hackers’ — the group’s — idea was to remain in the systems for a long time, intercepting information that could subsequently be used in one way or another, but apparently for intelligence purposes,” Kolev said.

The duration of the access raises questions about monitoring, rights management and the overall organization of cybersecurity in the institutions. The most significant question remains the scope of the leaked information.

It is still unclear whether the attackers reached classified networks and documents bearing security classifications. It has also not been established whether they accessed correspondence with partner services from the European Union and NATO.

“The collection of this information, reportedly amounting to 130,000 gigabytes, is a very serious information leak that compromises the activities of Bulgarian institutions as a whole,” Kolev said. In his words, this data could be used by hostile states to uncover state secrets.

Access Could Be Restored

An analysis of the information accessed by the attackers is forthcoming, as is an investigation into the origin and nature of the intrusion. According to Kolev, the investigation should continue jointly with partner services in order to establish who is behind the attack and whether it was state-sponsored.

The fact that access has been terminated does not automatically mean that the risk has been eliminated. “The fact that access has currently been terminated does not mean that it cannot be restored,” the expert warned. The next task, therefore, is to identify and eliminate all vulnerabilities in the affected systems.

Based on the information released so far, there is no evidence of citizens’ personal data being leaked. According to Kolev, such groups usually seek sensitive government documents and information rather than the personal data of ordinary users for the purpose of extortion.