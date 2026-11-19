On November 18, teams from the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the State Agency for National Security (SANS) inspected a total of 14 payday loan offices in Sofia, Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Sandanski, Dupnitsa and Sliven.

Employees of the Revenue Agency’s General Directorate “Fiscal Control” identified a total of 14 violations, including the lack of a cash register at 9 companies, discrepancies between the cash on hand and the amounts recorded by the fiscal device, and others. Under the applicable regulations, payday loan companies must record, using a fiscal device, the interest payments and overdue amounts paid by their clients.

At one of the offices, the inspection teams were denied assistance, which led to a 48-hour access ban being imposed in order to ensure the unobstructed conduct of the inspection and to prevent the concealment or destruction of accounting information. To secure the evidence, the NRA is expected to ask the court to extend the sealing of the office for a period of 60 days. At another office in Sofia, inspectors found that three companies were involved in its operations – one owns the capital, another grants the loans, and the third collects the debts. The fiscal inspectors requested documents from the three companies, with further inspections to follow.

The companies inspected are expected to provide additional information requested by the Revenue Agency in order to establish whether they were involved in concealing revenue.