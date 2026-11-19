A dangerous roadworks section near the Nesebar village of Orizare posed a risk to drivers for about a month. Until recently, there had been no warning road signs, traffic lights or personnel regulating traffic at the site, while vehicles passed alongside deep excavations and through narrow sections.

Local residents reported the problem after drivers had come close to falling into an unsecured excavation. According to them, the obstacles were particularly difficult to see at night, when visibility is limited.

One of the latest incidents occurred on Tuesday evening. A family from Plovdiv with a small child nearly fell into a deep pit. The witness, Marina, told NOVA that she had stopped her car to warn the driver.

“We saw a car that was continuing to move. I got out of my vehicle and signalled to the driver to stop because he was literally about to fall into the pit. There was a family with a child of about one year old inside. The people were from Plovdiv and had no idea that roadworks were being carried out here,” Marina said.

After the incident, she sent a letter to the Road Infrastructure Agency, calling for an inspection and measures to secure the route.

Signs and traffic lights installed

After a NOVA team contacted the Road Infrastructure Agency and requested action, warning signs, safety bollards and traffic lights were installed at the site. This should make it easier to pass through the roadworks section and warn drivers about the excavations.

Residents, however, are asking why the measures were not introduced at the very beginning of the roadworks. They claim that the problem with traffic organisation had existed from the outset, and that vehicles had often encountered one another in the narrow sections of the route.

“There was nobody to stop the traffic. If you get distracted for a moment, you simply fall into the pit,” commented Ivan, who lives in the area.

According to him, local people know the dangerous section, but drivers passing through it for the first time are not prepared for the obstacles. Residents are urging drivers to proceed with increased caution both during the day and at night.