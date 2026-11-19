The state Electricity System Security Operator (ESO) notified ERM Zapad that on November 23, 2026, it will carry out repair work at its “Troyan 2” substation, requiring a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in populated areas within the territory of Troyan Municipality, Lovech District.

Due to ESO’s repair work and the change in the power supply scheme for consumers, disruptions to the electricity supply are possible from 08:00 to 16:00 on November 23, 2026, in the town of Troyan and the villages of Balkanets, Beli Osam and Chiflik in Troyan Municipality, Lovech District.

ERM Zapad, in its capacity as the electricity distribution network operator, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for carrying out the work on ESO’s facility.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience for consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond if necessary.

Information about the areas where planned outages are scheduled, their duration, and whether a specific address falls within their scope can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

The new digital service of Electrohold—a Viber chatbot—provides quick and convenient access to real-time information about electricity supply outages. Through it, consumers can check for both planned and emergency outages using their customer number or metering point number. The chatbot can be found by searching for electrohold in Viber.