Sofia Municipal Council gave Mayor Vasil Terziev the go-ahead to sign an agreement with the World Bank Group to begin the first phase of preparatory activities for the potential concessioning of “Toplofikatsia Sofia” EAD. The decision was supported by the PP-DB, GERB and “Blue Sofia” groups.

The first phase is worth up to €900,000 and must be completed within one year. It envisages preparing an analysis of the company’s technical, financial, operational, regulatory and management condition, as well as preparing options for its future development.

The adopted report does not constitute a final decision to grant “Toplofikatsia Sofia” under concession. It states that the possible launch of an actual concession procedure would require a separate decision by the municipal council. The next phase could include structuring the deal, preparing tender documentation and selecting a concessionaire.

Criticism over the lack of an on-site inspection

“Save Sofia” proposed carrying out a full technical audit of the company’s production facilities and district heating network. The proposal was not adopted.

“A technical audit, but only based on documents,” commented “Save Sofia” chairman Boris Bonev.

During the debate, municipal councillor Emilia Angelova said that the report missed the opportunity for a genuine review of the company’s management. “A document-based analysis is not an audit of GERB and 20 years of mismanagement of this company,” she said.

Angelova added that “everything asked for has been paid for with a document-only inspection”, recalling “Save Sofia’s” proposals for an on-site inspection and a review of repairs carried out in recent years.

According to her, more than half a billion leva has been spent on investments and repairs at “Toplofikatsia Sofia” over the past decade, but she said the result of this expenditure is not visible.

What comes next

According to the report, the World Bank’s analysis should provide a basis for decisions on debt restructuring, the company’s future management and the investments it requires. The document also envisages preparing conditions for potential private-sector participation, without the municipality committing in advance to a concession model.

“Save Sofia” said it would continue to insist on a full technical audit of the facilities and network before irreversible steps are taken towards concessioning “Toplofikatsia Sofia”.