GERB-SDS called on Prime Minister Rumen Radev to present a specific plan to protect the Bulgarian coastline, territorial waters and exclusive economic zone from drone attacks. The occasion was Radev’s statement that Bulgaria wants to destroy the drones but is currently unable to do so for purely military-technical reasons.

“It is not a question of capabilities, but a question of willingness,” GERB-SDS MP Hristo Gadjev said at a briefing for journalists. He pointed to Romania as an example of a country with similar capabilities that uses NATO support, including aircraft, signals intelligence and satellite intelligence, to counter drones that have attacked ships in Romanian waters. According to him, there have already been several confirmed cases there of drones being shot down or destroyed.

Radev said the attacks were difficult to detect with the equipment available to the country. “There is no such radar manufactured,” the prime minister said regarding the possibility of a shore-based radar detecting a low-flying drone or a marine drone with a very low profile at a distance of 100 kilometers.

GERB calls for specific systems and deadlines

Gadjev said the government should not limit itself to registering sunken ships. According to him, the picture of maritime traffic in Bulgaria’s security and responsibility zone in 2025 and 2026 is “catastrophic” for Bulgarian shipping.

Daniel Mitov called on the prime minister to specify which systems would be acquired and when they would become operational. According to the MP, protection should cover not only the coast but also the territorial waters and exclusive economic zone. He linked the attacks and the sinking of ships to a risk to freedom of navigation, trade and tourism.

Mitov also raised the question of whether the prime minister was familiar with the “EKRAN-E” system of the Bulgarian Navy. It provides maritime awareness and an operational picture in Bulgarian waters and the country’s area of responsibility.

Radev said the Black Sea should be transformed from a conflict zone into an area of shared security. GERB-SDS, however, is insisting that the government present specific capabilities, deadlines and an organization for protecting shipping.