A bird confused an anti-drone system during a demonstration by the Military Police service at the Slivnitsa training ground. The incident unfolded in front of President Iliana Yotova and Prime Minister Rumen Radev during events marking the holiday of the Land Forces. The demonstration was organized jointly with the company Axon.

At the beginning of the first stage, the countermeasure system detected a bird instead of the drone that had been designated as the target. The on-site explanation was that the equipment had been configured with high sensitivity. This makes it possible to detect small airborne objects, but it can also result in birds being registered as a potential threat.

What the System Consists Of

An anti-drone system is a complex of technologies for detecting, tracking and stopping unmanned aerial vehicles. An unmanned aerial vehicle is a flying device without a person on board that can be controlled remotely or carry out a preassigned task.

Brigadier General Hristo Ganetsovski from the leadership of the Military Police explained that the system has three main components: sensors, command and control, and means of intervention. The sensors detect the object, the command system processes the data, and the means of intervention are used to stop or restrict the drone.

When a predefined zone is breached, the system automatically issues an alarm and calculates targeting data for jammers. The electronic jammer interrupts or disrupts the connection between the drone and its operator. According to Ganetsovski, the system can also locate the operator through triangulation – calculating the location based on data from several different points.

Multilayered Protection Against Drones

Several successive response methods are provided for. At a greater distance from the protected site, an interceptor drone may be used. This is followed by electronic jamming, while smoothbore semi-automatic shotguns form the final line of defense.

The director of the Military Police service, Colonel Hristiyan Hristov, said that in recent months the service had been tasked with protecting personnel, military formations and the facilities of the branches of the armed forces.

“We undertook consistent and specific measures to acquire and master modern technologies,” Hristov said.

The service’s aim is to build an integrated and multilayered system for detecting, monitoring, countering and neutralizing unmanned aerial systems. For readers, this means that the protection will not rely on just one radar or a single way of stopping a drone, but on a combination of different technologies that work together.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, btvnovinite.bg, armymedia.bg