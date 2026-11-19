Kiril Valchev announced that he was resigning as director general of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). He made the announcement during a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Culture and Media, at which the agency’s funding was discussed.

Valchev was elected vice president of Bulgaria alongside Iliana Iotova. He is due to take up his new position on January 22, 2027, while his dismissal as BTA director general must be approved by the National Assembly.

“I humbly ask forgiveness for the things I was unable to achieve,” Valchev said as he stepped down. He also called for an increase in the salaries of journalists at BTA and the other public media outlets.

Parliament will elect a new director

After accepting his resignation, the National Assembly must elect a new director general of BTA. Until the appointment is made, the agency’s functions will be carried out by Deputy Director General Evgenia Drumeva.

Valchev took office in January 2021. In 2025, Parliament re-elected him for a second five-year term with 170 votes in favor, with no votes against or abstentions.

His leave ended on November 8

Because of his participation in the presidential campaign, Valchev took unpaid leave. It ended on November 8, 2026, after which the director general once again appeared at public events in his capacity as head of BTA.

His impending departure will bring his leadership of the agency to an end as he prepares to take up the post of vice president.

Sources: mediapool.bg, offnews.bg, eurocom.bg