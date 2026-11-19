“Our biggest conclusion from this meeting is that Europe is absent.” This is how Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented on the talks between the presidents of the United States, Russia and China, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, in Shenzhen.

He described it as unacceptable for the future of European security to be decided without Europe’s participation. The meeting was held as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and was the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the three countries. According to the Associated Press, the talks did not result in a major breakthrough.

“In different rooms”

Radev linked Europe’s absence to differences in the approach to the war in Ukraine and the peace negotiations.

“At the moment, we really are in different rooms,” the prime minister said.

According to him, European leaders place the emphasis on values and remain in the realm of wishful thinking, while the participants in the meeting in China are guided by pragmatism and their own interests.

“In order to participate fully in the negotiations, Europe must adopt a more realistic approach,” Radev said.

Bulgaria and the loan for Ukraine

Regarding the proposed European loan of 45 billion euros for Ukraine, the prime minister said that the question facing Bulgaria was whether the country would provide a guarantee for it.

Radev said that Bulgaria would not finance military aid, but could participate in European mechanisms for humanitarian support. He pointed to education, healthcare and heating during the winter as possible areas.

“If the government decides to participate, Sofia will insist that the aid reach areas with large Bulgarian communities,” the prime minister said. The size of Bulgaria’s potential commitment and the form of its participation remain to be specified.

Measures in the Black Sea

Radev also commented on the ongoing strikes against vessels in the Black Sea. According to him, the Navy is fully prepared, while air patrol duty has been reinforced. A MiG-29 is on constant duty, while an F-16 patrols periodically.

“In this vast area, we do not have reliable surveillance and reconnaissance. That is the major problem,” he said.

According to Radev, coastal radars have limitations when it comes to detecting small, low-flying targets and maritime drones, while Bulgaria does not have enough vessels for continuous surveillance. The country has requested assistance from its allies, and according to the prime minister, the lasting removal of the threat to civilian shipping depends on the end of the war in Ukraine.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg, apnews.com