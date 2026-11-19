The U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria honored the memory of former U.S. Ambassador Eric Rubin, who died on November 17, 2026, at the age of 65. The diplomatic mission in Sofia expressed its condolences to his family, loved ones, friends and colleagues.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of former U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin,” the embassy said in a statement. It described Rubin as a career diplomat who dedicated his professional life to the United States, and paid tribute to his contribution to relations between Washington and Sofia.

Three years at the helm of the U.S. mission in Sofia

Eric Rubin was appointed ambassador to Bulgaria during the administration of President Barack Obama. He presented his credentials on February 24, 2016, and his term ended on July 9, 2019.

At the end of his term, President Rumen Radev awarded him the Order of the Stara Planina, First Class, for his exceptional contribution to the development of Bulgarian-American relations. The distinction was presented to him on June 10, 2019.

The period during which Rubin represented the United States in Sofia included active work on issues such as defense, security, energy relations, the rule of law and educational exchanges. His term also coincided with negotiations on the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets for the Bulgarian Air Force.

A career in Honduras, Ukraine, Russia and Washington

Rubin began his diplomatic career in 1985 after graduating with a degree in history from Yale University. His first overseas assignment was as a political and human rights officer in Honduras.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he worked at the State Department's Operations Center and in the Soviet Affairs Office. He subsequently handled security issues in Central and Eastern Europe.

In 1994, he went to Kyiv as deputy political counselor. He later held a number of positions in Washington, including assistant press director for foreign policy at the White House and adviser to the deputy secretary of state for political affairs.

From 2001 to 2004, he was U.S. consul general in Chiang Mai, Thailand. After returning to Washington, he headed a division in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, and from 2008 to 2011 he was deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Between 2011 and 2015, Rubin served as deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs. After his ambassadorship in Bulgaria, he headed the American Foreign Service Association until 2023. He retired in September of that year after 38 years of service.

Sources: news.bg, sofiaglobe.com