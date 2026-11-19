The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the Sofia City Court against the legal representative of a commercial company as part of an investigation into alleged fraud involving European funds. The case concerns the modernisation of sections of the railway line between Sofia and Plovdiv, for which €213,714,235.14 in funding was provided.

The project was awarded to a consortium of three companies. The businessman charged is the legal representative of one of the companies in the consortium. According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the consortium met the formal eligibility criteria and was awarded a grant agreement in 2019.

Between 2019 and 2024, the National Railway Infrastructure Company paid the consortium €68,213,186.03. The funds were provided through the Connecting Europe Facility and the national budget.

The Company Declared That It Was Not Insolvent

According to the indictment, false information about the company’s financial condition was submitted to the National Railway Infrastructure Company in order to gain access to European funding. Through the consortium’s manager, it was declared that the company was not subject to insolvency proceedings.

The evidence gathered in the case indicates that the company had been declared insolvent as early as 2012. This occurred seven years before the contract for the modernisation of the railway line was signed. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office уточняват, че управителят на консорциума не е знаел за тези обстоятелства.

The Report Was Filed by OLAF

The initial report concerning the suspicious procedure was filed by the European Anti-Fraud Office. OLAF conducted a preliminary investigation, after which the case was taken over by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

During the proceedings, searches and seizures were carried out at various addresses in Bulgaria, including company headquarters and private residences. Documents related to the contract-award procedure and the performance of the railway contract were seized. The General Directorate “National Police” and the State Agency for National Security took part in the operations.

“All persons concerned are presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the competent Bulgarian courts,” the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

The indictment marks the beginning of the judicial phase of the case. The question of whether a crime was committed and whether there is criminal liability will be decided by the Sofia City Court.