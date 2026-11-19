Bulgaria is holding talks with the US about the possibility of F-16 aircraft using software equipment, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said during a hearing before Parliament’s Defence Committee.

“We are in the process of talks with the US for our F-16 aircraft to use software equipment,” Stoyanov said in response to a question from Radoslav Ribarski of We Continue the Change, concerning the neutralisation of drones. According to BTA, the minister said that Bulgaria was also working to acquire new systems for detecting and destroying unmanned vehicles.

SAFE funding

In response to a question from Hristo Gadjev of GERB-SDS about additional European defence funding, Stoyanov said that the deadline for applications under the SAFE mechanism was 30 November.

“I have requested certain financial resources to purchase additional armaments, but they are a loan, not a grant,” the minister said. He added that he had received a negative opinion from the Ministry of Finance.

Negotiations on the projects already proposed are continuing. According to Stoyanov, some of them may not be implemented, with the funds instead directed towards new capabilities to counter maritime and aerial drones.

The additional resource under SAFE+ amounts to €21.2 billion. The funds for acquiring armaments can be used until the end of 2030, which, according to the minister, makes planning and implementing the projects more difficult. He expects a new round of funding negotiations to begin after the New Year.

Committee backs amendments to the law

The Defence Committee backed at first reading a bill amending the Defence and Armed Forces Act, submitted by the Council of Ministers. Eight MPs voted “for”, there were no votes “against”, and three abstained.

The bill introduces rules for using weapons against unmanned aerial vehicles and procedures for reducing the combat and operational readiness of the armed forces when the threat diminishes or after the end of hostilities. It also provides for the possibility of declaring demobilisation.

The bill also sets updated thresholds for defence investment projects, changes to fines and the replacement of amounts in Bulgarian lev with euros. It provides for the establishment of a Military Council under the Chief of Defence, as well as a new position of “Deputy Permanent Secretary of Defence”.

The amendments also facilitate the deployment of Bulgarian service members to preparatory meetings and exercises abroad. When these are held without weapons or military equipment, only secondment will be required, without additional authorisation.

Sources: dnes.dir.bg, bta.bg