President Iliana Yotova called for international dialogue among the six countries bordering the Black Sea, with the aim of achieving a moratorium on hostilities in the region. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria had stepped up surveillance and coastal defense, but that the main problem remained detecting low-flying aerial and maritime drones.

The two spoke during a demonstration of anti-drone defense capabilities at a training ground in Slivnitsa. Their statements came against the backdrop of discussions on security in the Black Sea, attacks on ships and European support for Ukraine.

Yotova does not plan a new meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security

The president recalled that specific measures had been outlined at the meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security on October 7. In her words, some of the decisions had already been implemented, but work still needed to be done on the rest.

“At this stage, I am not planning to convene a new meeting on the same topic,” Iliana Yotova said.

She added that she had not received an official letter from the opposition requesting a new meeting. The president nevertheless said that she would hear the reasons behind such a proposal.

Yotova identified diplomatic efforts to negotiate a moratorium on hostilities in the Black Sea as the main priority. She called for a meeting and “open dialogue” among all the countries in the Black Sea basin.

Drone data sent to allied laboratories

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that video recordings, traces and recovered drone debris had been provided to allied laboratories to establish their origin. He warned that unproven accusations did not help clarify who was responsible.

“Being guided by unproven accusations is not the best course of action in this case,” Rumen Radev said.

According to him, radars and surface-to-air missile systems had been concentrated in the coastal zone. Cougar helicopters, Su-25, MiG-29, F-16 and L-39 aircraft had been assigned to duty and patrols. The Naval Forces had also been placed on full alert.

Radev said that lasting peace was the only way to stop the attacks. He also commented on the proposed €45 billion loan for military aid to Ukraine, noting that consideration was being given to allowing countries that did not wish to finance military assistance to direct funds toward humanitarian activities.

According to the prime minister, Bulgaria could participate by supporting education, healthcare and heating, while insisting that the aid reach areas with concentrated Bulgarian populations.

Radev: Europe is absent from security talks

Radev identified Europe’s absence as an important conclusion from the meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China. He said that it was unacceptable for Europe’s security architecture to be decided without the participation of European countries.

In his words, Europe must find common ground with the great powers and move from declarations to pragmatic solutions in order to have a real place in future negotiations.

Sources: bntnews.bg