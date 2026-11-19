Pensioners are calling for a thirteenth pension instead of the one-off €50 Christmas supplement. Payment of the assistance begins on 20 November, but it will not be received by all older people.

According to data presented by Social Affairs Minister Natalia Efremova, around 500,000 people are eligible, approximately 360,000 of whom are pensioners. A report by Bulgaria ON AIR cites a higher estimate of around 520,000 recipients. The discrepancy was not explained in the published information.

Who will receive €50

For pensioners, the condition is that their income must be below the poverty line, which stands at €390.63. At the same time, they must be receiving heating assistance or another form of social support.

The other groups include people receiving heating assistance, families with children with disabilities, foster parents, young people leaving foster care, as well as individuals supported by the state.

The money will be transferred to the bank accounts of those eligible from 20 November. Pensioners who receive their pensions through post offices will be able to collect the supplement from 23 November.

Discontent over the division of pensioners

At a pensioners’ club in the Pazardzhik village of Malo Konare, some people say they will not receive the holiday assistance, despite relying on low pensions. According to them, the one-off payment does not solve the income problem and divides older people into groups.

“An insult to pensioners. First, the amount is negligible, and second — why do they keep dividing pensioners into poor and rich?” Atanas Maratilov told Bulgaria ON AIR.

Maratilov has more than 40 years of employment history and insists that the support should be available to all pensioners. Other people at the club are also proposing that a thirteenth pension be introduced instead of a supplement with limited coverage.

For now, the announced measure remains a one-off payment of €50. A thirteenth pension has not been listed among the solutions for the upcoming payment. The Social Affairs Minister said that the draft budget for 2027 includes a pension increase of between 7 and 8 percent, but this is a separate measure and does not replace the Christmas supplement.

Sources: bgonair.bg, btvnovinite.bg