A new chemical toxicology laboratory at the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior will reduce to about two weeks the waiting time for the results of blood tests of drivers tested for drugs. Until now, the analyses have taken months, and in 2023 the delay reached 18–20 months.

„Down to about a month with the delay, which is a great success. In 2023, if my memory serves me correctly, the time limits were in the range of 18–20 months,“ said Senior Commissioner Valeri Nikov, director of the National Institute of Forensic Science. According to him, the aim is to reduce the time even further, so that the results are available in about two weeks.

Capacity of up to 40 samples

The new unit will have a capacity of between 20 and 40 samples, with the exact number depending on the complexity of the analyses. Two employees who have undergone specialized training and practical preparation at the National Institute of Forensic Science will work in the laboratory.

„The laboratory has two employees who have undergone specialized training. Before its opening, they were seconded to the NIFS for several weeks to gain additional practical experience. We expect the first samples to arrive,“ said the laboratory’s director, Dimitar Dimitrov.

The training was conducted with the assistance of the Ministry of Interior Academy, the National Institute of Forensic Science and the Military Medical Academy. With the opening of the laboratory, the specialized units in the country now number six.

Faster examinations for drivers

The director of the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, Senior Commissioner Zhivko Zhelev, said that the new laboratory would be important both for combating road traffic violations and for protecting citizens’ rights when examinations are delayed.

„This has a direct bearing on everything happening around us, both in terms of countering road trauma and in terms of protecting citizens’ rights from unjustified delays in justice being served,“ Zhivko Zhelev said.

The laboratory will examine blood samples for the presence of narcotic substances and their analogues. The expectation is that the local capacity will reduce the workload of the other specialized units and speed up the preparation of expert reports.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg, nova.bg