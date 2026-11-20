Payment of the one-off €50 Christmas bonuses for around 500,000 people begins. Pensioners make up the largest share of those entitled to the assistance, and the funds will be paid either by bank transfer or through post offices.

People who receive their money by bank transfer should see the amount in their accounts on November 20. For recipients who collect their funds from post offices, payments begin on November 23.

Who is entitled to the assistance

Those entitled include people approved for targeted heating assistance, families with children with disabilities, foster parents and young people leaving foster care. The list also includes people who receive social assistance from the state.

Social Affairs Minister Natalia Efremova warned that some recipients may experience a delay, but assured them: „They will also receive the €50 provided for them.“ This concerns people who have not applied for targeted heating assistance.

The assistance is planned to be provided annually

Under the 2026 budget, Parliament approved the introduction of annual assistance payments before Easter and Christmas for certain pensioners, children and vulnerable groups. The Christmas bonus is paid as a one-off payment and does not require a separate visit to the Social Assistance Directorate for people who already receive their funds by bank transfer or through post offices.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg