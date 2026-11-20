I listened carefully to Rumen Radev’s arguments about how to put an end to the war in Ukraine. There is a fundamental flaw in his logic.

He sees two paths: diplomacy and compromise, or a total victory for one side. But he overlooks the most important thing: in negotiations, the question is not whether you will sit down at the table, but what cards you hold when you do.

Former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov commented on this on "Facebook".

Negotiations have never stopped. They are being conducted through the United States and China, through Witkoff and Kushner. There is no peace not because no one wants to negotiate, but because the positions of Ukraine and Russia do not overlap.

As long as each side believes that time is working in its favor, the incentive to compromise remains small.

Europe has two choices:

1. Strengthen Ukraine’s position, including through the frozen Russian assets.

2. Weaken it so that it is forced to accept an unjust peace. This is where Radev’s position leads.

Europe hears very clearly what Putin wants. He wants not only Ukraine, but also a return to Russian spheres of influence and NATO’s withdrawal to the levels that existed before 1997. That is why Europe continues to support Ukraine: to raise the cost of the war and force him to change his negotiating position.

The real questions for Bulgaria are: do we agree with Putin’s aim of restoring his spheres of influence from before 1997? Are we prepared for Moldova to be next? And after that, for the rest of Eastern Europe to become a zone of Russian influence? Or do we believe that this is unacceptable and that we must not weaken Ukraine’s negotiating position now?

And let us not forget our history. Russian troops have crossed the Danube 10 times. Bulgaria knows very well what it means to be in someone else’s sphere of influence.

What Radev does not say, and what actually misleads people, is that the power of diplomacy does not lie in having a magic wand, but in playing the cards you have well. And what cards you have depends on whether Europe stands united behind one position, or whether we are trying to break up the common front against Putin from within.