Radev categorically rejects Russian President Putin’s admission that he attacked the Black Sea. He wants other evidence. Preferably from partners.

We already have such powerful systems that yesterday they even showed those round-Earthers that they can catch even a swallow if it takes flight, yet they cannot catch drones?! We watched them yesterday and had a good laugh. The round-Earther went to show off some system and made a fool of himself.

That same round-Earther began a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the start of the week by saying that they would no longer blame their predecessors, and ever since then he has been making excuses every day.

Borisov bought the finest “Cougar” and “Panther” helicopters. The finest “Spartan” aircraft. The finest F-16s. But apparently he did not buy them, for example, a rear-view mirror. You should buy something too, and do something for this country as well.

We will support all the professionals among the candidates for the Supreme Judicial Council; among them are people who have not been party members or ministers. There are colleagues in the group, Toma Bikov for example, who categorically said that he would not vote for Dechev.

The new coalition is a fact: Progressive Bulgaria, PP and DB. The pro-Russian party, the pro-Russian government, the pro-Russian prime minister and the pro-Russian president, together with Mirchev, Bozhanov, Atanasov and Radan, will choose the SJC.

No one from GERB took part in any deal.

Watch how the last five rows of PB vote. They made this deal in the back rooms. The names of the people who will be elected are already known. They are protecting themselves from eavesdropping; a lot of money was spent on all kinds of systems such as “Pegasus”, and it has become like in Kostov’s time—you walk down the corridors and learn everything.