“At times, electricity prices in Bulgaria and Romania are 10 times higher than in other parts of Europe. Such a divide is unacceptable when we are talking about a single European market. And if until now there was a lack of political will to correct this injustice, today we have it – now in the form of a Regulation. For the countries of Eastern Europe, this is a matter of survival.” This was stated by Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP from the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, at the conference “Europe’s Energy Future: Connectivity, Flexibility, Security”, held in Brussels on her initiative.

The packed European Parliament hall brought together representatives of the European institutions, heads of network operators, and leading organizations and companies from the energy sector.

Penkova stressed the need for Europe to plan its energy infrastructure more adequately. “Electricity must be able to move freely across national borders. On this depend security of supply, lower household bills and the competitiveness of our industry,” she stated firmly.

“As the European Parliament’s lead negotiator on the Regulation on electricity grids, I am defending an approach that will ensure that energy infrastructure planning meets real needs, that investments are directed where they can bring the greatest benefits, and that no region is left at a disadvantage because of a lack of connectivity,” the Bulgarian MEP added.

Tsvetelina Penkova also highlighted storage systems: “Connectivity alone is not enough. In addition to transmitting electricity to where it is needed, we must be able to store it and use it when we need it. In a very short period, Bulgaria has become one of Europe’s leaders in deploying batteries in its energy system, and I am pleased that representatives of leading Bulgarian companies from the sector are among us and can share their experience.”

Danish MEP Niels Fuglsang congratulated Penkova on her successes in the negotiating process: “I fully share the goal of reducing price differences between regions, because this means lower household bills and increased industrial competitiveness.”

Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Member of the European Parliament and shadow rapporteur on the Regulation on electricity grids, asked: “Do we really have a free European electricity market? If electricity cannot move freely between north and south, east and west, the answer is no. That is precisely why we are working to remove these restrictions.”

“Our priority is to create a more integrated European energy market that will reduce price differences. This is particularly important for Southeastern Europe, where they are excessive. Better connectivity is also one of the main means of limiting dependence on international fossil fuel markets,” said Joachim Balke, head of a unit in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy.

Dimitar Zarchev, Director of the Central Dispatch Office at the Electricity System Security Operator (ESO), highlighted the rapid pace of Europe’s energy transformation: “Five years ago, our system was dominated by conventional power plants and relatively predictable loads. Today, the share of renewables and batteries is growing significantly. This summer, the batteries installed in Bulgaria largely offset the electricity shortfall caused by the low levels of the Danube River and thus we ensured the power supply of almost the entire region.”

Former Minister of Environment and Water Julian Popov, who moderated a panel at the conference, made an interesting calculation: “If the pace at which Bulgaria built more than 6 GW of battery capacity were replicated across the scale of the EU, the results would be impressive – hundreds of gigawatts per year when compared by population, and even more when compared by GDP.”

“This year, more than one-third of all European investments in batteries will be made in Bulgaria. 70% of the capacity they provide did not even exist last year – this is an impressive achievement,” said Ivo Prokopiev, founder and chief executive officer of Renalfa Solarpro Group – a leading renewable energy company.

According to Georgi Mikov, chief executive officer of Electrolhold Bulgaria, and Zornitsa Genova, who is the company’s manager, Bulgaria’s success in energy storage is the result of a combination of favorable regulatory conditions, efficient use of the available grid infrastructure, and good cooperation between the state, investors, and energy market participants.

Kilian O’Donoghue of the Union of the Electricity Industry (Eurelectric) also shared his admiration for Bulgaria’s achievement: “We monitor the development of the electricity system every year, and when we looked at the latest data for Bulgaria, what struck us was how quickly the country had gone from almost zero battery capacity to several gigawatts. Bulgaria is an example for Europe!”

Other key speakers at the conference included MEP Bruno Tobback, Tahir Kapetanovic – Vice-Chair of the ENTSO-E Board, François Baud – Head of a Unit at the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), the chair of the IFIEC Electricity Working Group (the association of energy-intensive industries), Leila Sawyer – Secretary-General of CurrENT, Sonja Risteska, head of the Battery Storage Europe Platform, and Adil Hanif, head of the Sustainable Markets division at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). They all agreed that Bulgaria’s leadership in energy connectivity and storage systems should serve as an example for the entire European Union.

“The modern energy system needs connectivity, storage, and flexibility. That is why restrictions in electricity grids are a problem with consequences for the whole of Europe and require a common European solution. The Regulation on electricity grids provides answers to many of the challenges facing the European energy sector. It is our responsibility to put them into practice,” Tsvetelina Penkova summarized the conclusions from the discussions.

The topics discussed will be pursued at an international forum that Penkova is organizing on December 11 at the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria. It will take place in the context of the concluding interinstitutional negotiations on the Regulation on electricity grids and will bring together representatives of the government, Bulgarian and European institutions, and organizations from the energy sector and industry.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.e