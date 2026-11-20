Sofia Municipal Council approved up to €490,000 from the Sofia Municipality budget for salaries and social security contributions for teaching specialists working in nursery groups amid a persistent shortage of nurses. The funding will preserve the operation of more than 70 groups in municipal kindergartens and prevent their closure or merger.

The decision was adopted following a report by Mayor Vasil Terziev and Deputy Mayor for Education, Sports and Youth Activities Desislava Zhelyazkova. The funds are earmarked for the period from September 15 to December 31, 2026, and will be transferred for their designated purpose to the kindergartens’ budgets on the basis of submitted employment contracts and payslips for paid salaries.

Teachers are already working in 70 groups

There are 179 nursery groups operating in Sofia’s municipal kindergartens, caring for 5,582 children. In 70 of them, teachers who have undergone additional specialized training, as well as childcare workers, have been appointed in place of the missing nurses.

“This decision is important because it allows us to keep more than 70 nursery groups operational and ensure that children will not be left without a place to receive care because of the shortage of nurses,” Desislava Zhelyazkova said.

According to data from Sofia Municipality, there are 7,786 children in the city who have not been admitted, 5,486 of whom are of nursery age. However, the availability of vacant premises in kindergartens is not a sufficient condition for opening new groups. The main obstacle remains the shortage of medical specialists, while the lack of targeted funding for teaching specialists also puts the groups already in operation at risk.

The municipality is seeking a national mechanism

The approved funds will be used for salaries and social security contributions in accordance with the applicable legislation and the Collective Labour Agreement in the preschool and school education system. Sofia Municipality notes that the funding will provide financial security for directors, but is a temporary solution.

“Sofia has vacant premises and the possibility of opening new nursery groups, but the shortage of medical specialists and the lack of a clearly defined funding mechanism are placing directors in an extremely difficult situation,” Zhelyazkova said. In her words, the municipality will continue seeking a solution at the national level to regulate the organization of work and funding when teachers are appointed to nursery groups without nurses.

Sources: news.bg