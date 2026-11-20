The companies from the Lukoil group in Bulgaria will pay around €40 million in corporate income tax for 2026. Most of the amount will be transferred by the end of November, while the remainder will be paid after the annual tax returns are filed in the first half of 2027, the company announced.

The amount refers to the corporate income tax of the group’s companies, not to all payments made to the state budget. Lukoil points out that a corporate tax liability arises when there is a positive taxable financial result. The calculation takes into account expenses recognized for tax purposes, tax adjustments and the applicable statutory rules.

“The amount of the liability cannot be determined solely on the basis of revenue or sales volume,” Lukoil said.

The company insists that its economic contribution should be assessed not only through corporate income tax, but also through other taxes and social security contributions, employment, investments, and payments to suppliers and subcontractors.

Taxes paid in recent years

The largest publicly announced amounts relate to 2022 and 2023. Lukoil Neftochim Burgas reported that it paid nearly 685 million leva in taxes in 2022. Around 90 million leva of this amount consisted of corporate income tax and the temporary solidarity contribution on excess profits, while the remainder included other payments to the state budget.

For the first nine months of 2023, the company reported payments of nearly 647 million leva. Thus, by October of that year, the total amount cited by the company for 2022 and the first nine months of 2023 had reached 1.33 billion leva. These figures include various types of taxes and do not represent corporate income tax alone.

The financial report of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas shows that in 2024 the company paid a total of 121.039 million leva in taxes and related liabilities. The amount also includes payment of a liability recorded at the end of 2023, as well as 51.135 million leva in an accrued contribution under the regime then in force for taxing certain revenues from oil refining.

Separately, the report of Lukoil-Bulgaria lists current corporate income tax of 15.331 million leva for 2024 and 14.834 million leva for 2025. These figures concern the specific company and are not a consolidated amount for all companies in the group.

The period before the transfer of operations

According to data presented by the Ministry of Finance, from 2009 to 2020 the Lukoil group in Bulgaria declared a loss of around 1.8 billion leva. A profit of 170 million leva was reported for 2021, and 404 million leva for 2022. Following the agreed transfer of the refinery’s economic activity in Bulgaria from 2023 onward, the companies’ tax payments became a constant subject of political and public debate.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, mediapool.bg, investor.bg