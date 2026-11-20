Kozloduy NPP Unit 6 is operating at 79% capacity after a technical malfunction recorded on November 19 was resolved. The plant said that as of 12:00 p.m., the unit’s capacity was continuing to increase gradually.

The malfunction led to a temporary reduction in capacity. Following immediate action, the problem was resolved later that same day, and the increase in load began in accordance with the technical procedures.

“The situation that arose has no bearing on the nuclear safety of Kozloduy NPP EAD,” the plant said.

An investigation is underway to establish the causes and circumstances that led to the technical malfunction. The specific cause has not yet been announced.

Unit 6 was connected to the country’s electricity system on November 17 following the completion of its scheduled annual maintenance. At the time, Kozloduy NPP said that the increase in capacity would be carried out gradually in accordance with the operating regulations.