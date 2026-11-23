Bulgaria will not meet the European Commission’s requirement for a budget deficit below 3% of gross domestic product as early as this year. This was stated by Minister for European Funds Atanas Pekanov.

According to him, the government will maintain its income and social policies, despite the European Commission’s insistence on a faster reduction of the deficit. “National governments are accountable to their voters,” Pekanov said.

The social package includes an increase in pensions, an increase in the minimum wage and higher amounts for various benefits for families. Pekanov clarified that the minimum wage will be increased, but by less than the trade unions had demanded.

Nine countries are under excessive deficit procedures

Pekanov pointed out that nine countries are under excessive deficit procedures and receive a negative assessment every year because they have still not exited them. He said that Bulgaria insists on keeping the social package, even if this is not the European Commission’s preferred option.

The minister assured that Bulgaria would not face a financial penalty for failing to meet the requirement for a deficit below 3% of GDP.

1% of the Recovery and Resilience Plan funds withheld

Pekanov’s remarks also made clear why 1% of the funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan had not been released. The reasons cited include two kindergartens that were not built on time, as well as an industrial park that is one of a total of ten planned parks but was not constructed on its full scale.

As a third reason, the minister cited the failure to elect a fifth member of the new anti-corruption commission. According to him, this was beyond the government’s remit and can no longer be rectified.

In his statement, Pekanov did not specify a deadline for fulfilling the outstanding commitments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, nor the amount of the withheld funds in euros.

Sources: bnrnews.bg